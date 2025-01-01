Design beautiful websites and apps faster than ever.

Use carefully crafted components and Sketch best practices combined into a most powerful web design system, that will supercharge your design workflow.

Download DemoBuy Full Version

Version 1.5 ✨ requires Sketch 45.1+

Style Guide

Design for confidence using consistency

Use Frames toolkit to unlock hidden potential and discover techniques that will save you hundreds of hours on every next project making full use of latest Sketch features.

100 Layouts in 9 Categories

Frames include collection of pre-designed layouts sorted into most popular web categories that are ready to be used as working material for kick starting a new project in seconds.

Preview in Sketch Cloud
Web UI Kit

Sync, share and collaborate.

Share and keep the design system up to date with your colleagues, or simply use UI kit screens to quickly build prototypes with popular online tools like Invision or Marvel.

Design system manager

Why use Frames?

Customize

Lightweight structure that is easy to customize

Sketch

Helpful to get started working with Sketch app

Fonts

Two typography systems: Roboto and Muli

Grid

Made with Bootstrap in mind and 1140px grid

Share

Easy to share and export to Web apps

Time saver

Save up to 60% of time working in Sketch

Updates

Constantly growing and updatable toolkit

Learn

Learn from the best practices and techniques

Simple pricing

Pay once, get free updates forever.

personal

For personal use

$48
  • Global Style Guide
  • 100 Web Layouts
  • 120+ Smart components
  • 100 Material like icons
  • Text & Layer styles
Buy Full Version
team

For team use

from $94
  • Global Style Guide
  • 100 Web Layouts
  • 120+ Smart components
  • 100 Material like icons
  • Text & Layer styles
Choose Your Plan
💸 How to get a discount?

You can get a 50% discount if you are a student and can prove it, or help us spread the word about Frames for Sketch and get 25% OFF, just email us / tweet us the link to your post and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.

How to get the latest version?

We send email notifications via Gumroad and tweet when the new version is released, and if you already bought Frames just go to the Product page and download the new version.